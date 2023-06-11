UP teacher uses cow dung to make variety of household items

Shahjahanpur: A Shahjahanpur-based teacher is using cow dung to make products like incense sticks, wall hangings and nameplates.

Pooja Gangwar, 42, a primary school teacher in Rajanpur village in the Tilhar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, has reared over 50 cows and uses their dung as raw material to churn out these items.

Cow dung has religious significance but it can also be used to make a range of household products, Gangwar said.

She said people from other districts of the state visit her and take training.

“Some of the items made by us are incense sticks, havan material, wall hangings, nameplates, trophies,” she said, adding around a dozen people are employed for the work.

Gangwar said she has been making these items using cow dung since 2017.

District Magistrate, Shahjahanpur Umesh Pratap Singh, said, “Items of home decoration, incense sticks, ‘havan’ material, religious symbols and lamps are being made from cow dung by a primary school teacher. It sets an example.”

“We have encouraged every village pradhan in the district to keep at least 10 cows. People are encouraged to rear cows,” he said.

Dr Salim Ahmed, Assistant Professor at Government Medical College, said keeping products made from dried cow dung in the house does not pose any health risks.

Assistant general manager of district industry centre, Arun Kumar Pandey, said a workshop on products made of cow dung will be organised soon where Gangwar will impart training to people.

Devi Anand, the wife of Superintendent of Police S Anand, said they use Gangwar’s products and they are durable.