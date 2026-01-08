UP: Three home guards accuse SDM of caste abuse, probe sought

Bahraich: Three home guards deployed on security duty of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Mahsi tehsil here have levelled serious allegations against the officer, accusing him of using casteist slurs, subjecting them to physical harassment and issuing threats to their lives.

Mahsi SDM Alok Prasad has denied all allegations, calling them “baseless.”

The home guards, all from the Brahmin community, have submitted written complaints to their senior officials, seeking strict action in the matter.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Wednesday, January 7, when a person with disability was produced before the SDM during duty hours. He allegedly got angry and abused the home guards using caste-based slurs.

The complainants alleged that the SDM directed his gunner and driver to make them run and do sit-ups, asked them to take photographs and send them to him.

The home guards further claimed that they were subsequently driven away from the duty spot and threatened with dire consequences.

The home guards Rajaram Shukla, Ramakant Mishra and Ram Kumar Tiwari are posted in the Mahsi company of the Home Guards department and are currently deployed on the security detail of the Mahsi SDM.

In their complaint, they have also alleged arbitrariness in duty allocation, claiming they are often made to perform continuous duty ranging from 24 to 48 hours.

Ramakant Mishra said that they have submitted their complaint to not only the district commandant but also to the chief minister, district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

“If we do not get justice and the SDM is not suspended, we will be forced to take an extreme step like suicide,” he said.

District Home Guards Commandant Taj Rasool told PTI on Thursday that the three home guards posted in Mahsi have submitted a complaint alleging abuse, use of casteist slurs and other misconduct by the SDM.

“The complaint will be forwarded to the district magistrate, and a decision to constitute an inquiry committee will be taken at the DM level,” he said.

Denying the allegation, SDM Prasad said that a person with disability had entered his chamber by dragging himself on the floor and nearly fell while trying to sit on a chair.

“The three home guards sat there and watched like mute spectators. I only reprimanded them and said they lacked sensitivity. I am not aware of any other allegation,” Prasad said.