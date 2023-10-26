UP traffic police inspector assaulted in Aligarh, two arrested

A traffic police inspector was assaulted in full public view by an angry mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district. A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows a group of people trying to tear the police officer’s shirt.

Speaking to reporters, traffic inspector Kamlesh Kumar said he was asked to check a bike which allegedly had a modified silencer.

In #UttarPradesh's #Aligarh, a group of men claiming to be #BJP workers assaulted a traffic inspector (TI) who stopped a bike during checking. This full scale brawl happened amid heavy police presence. Some cops could be seen attempting to thwart the relentless attack on the TI. pic.twitter.com/hXIqYmJAhJ — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 26, 2023

According to him, the two men who were on the bike started abusing and assaulting him. Shortly, they were joined by a couple of more people who joined in assaulting Kumar.

“I was assaulted, they tore my clothes,” Kumar said adding neither the SHO (station house officer) nor the circle officer came to his rescue. “These officers did not come to my rescue. I did not know the Aligarh police are impotent. I will never forget this day,” he told reporters.

While local reports suggest the two main accused are BJP workers, Siasat.com could not verify the claim.

Reacting to the incident, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said two persons have been arrested and investigations are still on.

Siasat.com tried to contact the police officer for more information but in vain.