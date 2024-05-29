UP: 2 kids killed as car in convoy of Brij Bhushan Singh’s son runs them over

Gonda: Two children died and one was injured after a car in the convoy of BJP candidate from Kaiserganj, Karan Bhushan Singh, ran them over near Baikunth Degree College on Colonelganj-Hujoorpur Road in Gonda on Wednesday.

Karan Bhushan Singh is the son of BJP leader Brij Bhushan Singh who is involved in a protracted legal battle with women wrestlers.

Police have seized the car and taken the bodies of the children into custody, while the injured child has been admitted to hospital.

According to a police spokesman, the accident involved a car in Karan Bhushan Singh’s convoy.

It is not known yet if Karan Bhushan Singh was present in the convoy at the time of the accident as his name is not mentioned in the initial report. Further details are awaited.