UP: 2 kids killed as car in convoy of Brij Bhushan Singh’s son runs them over

Karan Bhushan Singh is the son of BJP leader Brij Bhushan Singh who is involved in a protracted legal battle with women wrestlers.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 29th May 2024 2:55 pm IST
Oppn slams BJP for fielding ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh's son
Karan Bhushan Singh.

Gonda: Two children died and one was injured after a car in the convoy of BJP candidate from Kaiserganj, Karan Bhushan Singh, ran them over near Baikunth Degree College on Colonelganj-Hujoorpur Road in Gonda on Wednesday.

Karan Bhushan Singh is the son of BJP leader Brij Bhushan Singh who is involved in a protracted legal battle with women wrestlers.

Police have seized the car and taken the bodies of the children into custody, while the injured child has been admitted to hospital.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
LS polls: Oppn slams BJP for fielding ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh’s son

According to a police spokesman, the accident involved a car in Karan Bhushan Singh’s convoy.

It is not known yet if Karan Bhushan Singh was present in the convoy at the time of the accident as his name is not mentioned in the initial report. Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 29th May 2024 2:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button