UP: Village man puts up “No Entry for BJP” sign, held

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 6th February 2022 4:45 pm IST

Sambhal: A man was arrested for allegedly putting up a board, forbidding BJP leaders and workers from entering his village Bichpuri Sailab in the Gunnaur or the district.

The police rushed to the village after getting information that some people were not allowing some BJP workers to enter the village after putting up a board forbidding their entry and arrested their leader Niranjan Singh, Circle officer Devendra Sharma said.

The police also made six others sign a bond undertaking that they will not involve themselves in any such activities in future, he said.

MS Education Academy

Though no reason was cited on board why people did not want BJP leaders to enter the village, a villager said adding that they feel that no development was undertaken in their village.

Sharma said everyone has a constitutional right to enter the village.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button