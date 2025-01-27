UP: Villagers demolish ‘illegal’ mazar after district admin warns of action

SDM Tripti Gupta said Bareilly's BJP MP Chhatrapal Gangwar approached her, and complained about illegal construction. Lekhpal Sanjay Singh was sent to the spot, she said.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th January 2025 10:26 pm IST
Bareilly: Following intervention of the district administration, people allegedly constructing a mazar illegally at a graveyard themselves demolished it, officials said on Monday.

Police said there was no trace of the illegal construction on Monday but two people have been booked for breach of peace in the matter.

The Lekhpal questioned the village head, warned of action if the papers were not shown. The matter pertains to the graveyard in Ganeshpur village under Shahi police station area. The mazar was being constructed illegally on 200 yards of land of the cemetery, as per the officials.

When the SDM went to the spot, there was no construction going on. Police said the villagers who were involved in the construction work had themselves demolished it. As a precaution, a case of breach of peace has been registered against two people, police said.

