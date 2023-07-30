UP: Warden sacked for making videos of minor girls in hostel

Aligarh: A female warden of the government-run girls hostel, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Aligarh’s Iglas area, has been sacked for allegedly making ‘objectionable’ videos of girl students of Classes 6 to 8, aged between 14 and 15 years.

Sub-divisional magistrate, Mahima Singh said, “The incident happened five months ago. After receiving complaints from parents of the affected students, district magistrate Aligarh, Indra Vikram Singh, instructed chief development officer, Akanksha Rana, to probe the matter. The allegations against the warden were found to be true. A report regarding the warden’s termination of services has been sent to the district magistrate.”

According to sources, “The accused warden had placed her mobile phone in the hostel bathrooms and recorded videos of the girls several times.”

When asked about it, deputy basic shiksha adhikari, Dipti said, ” About 100 girls were staying in the hostel at the time of the incident. The two-storey school building has a residential facility with a kitchen and bathrooms on the first floor.”