UP: Wife, in-laws poison Dalit man after learning his caste

A shocking case has surfaced from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit man was allegedly poisoned by his in-laws after they learnt of his caste. The murder took place on October 18 last year, was initially passed off as a natural death, but was later discovered to be a planned act upon police investigation.

Kamal, son of a retired police inspector, got married to Archana from Dhampur, Bijnor in 2021. However, Kamal’s in-laws allegedly learnt of him being a Dalit after the marriage and subsequently grew resentful of him.

Kamal visited his in-laws in Dhanpur on October 15 last year and passed away three days. Initially, the cause of death was registered as natural death. However, Kamal’s father suspected foul play and insisted on a post-mortem. Three months later, the autopsy report confirmed that Kamal’s death was due to poisoning.

After this, Kamal’s father filed a complaint with Moradabad police, but the case was transferred to Bijnor police since the incident took place in Dhampur. Bijnor police started investigating and arrested Kamal’s wife, Archana and her father, Mahipal Singh Chauhan, on June 1.