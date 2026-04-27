UP: Woman accuses BJP Mahoba district chief of seeking sexual favour

The woman claimed she had worked for the party for nearly a decade.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2026 6:16 pm IST|   Updated: 27th April 2026 7:22 pm IST
Woman alleges BJP Mahoba district chief sought sexual favours, sparking controversy in Uttar Pradesh.

A woman, claiming to be a former BJP office-bearer in Mahoba, has alleged that the party’s district president pressured her for a sexual favour in exchange for a post, police said on Monday, April 27.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the woman, around 45 years old, alleged that BJP district president Mohanlal Kushwaha demanded that she “sleep with him once” in exchange for being made a district vice-president, they said.

The woman claimed she had worked for the party for nearly a decade and also alleged that some party-linked individuals were pressuring her to remain silent and threatening to implicate her husband in a serious criminal case if she did not comply.

Subhan Bakery

Kushwaha rejected the charges, saying, “These allegations are being made through social media and have no truth. I strongly deny and condemn them.

The UP Police said on X that they have taken cognisance of the video, and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2026 6:16 pm IST|   Updated: 27th April 2026 7:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button