UP: Woman accuses BJP Mahoba district chief of seeking sexual favour

A woman, claiming to be a former BJP office-bearer in Mahoba, has alleged that the party’s district president pressured her for a sexual favour in exchange for a post, police said on Monday, April 27.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the woman, around 45 years old, alleged that BJP district president Mohanlal Kushwaha demanded that she “sleep with him once” in exchange for being made a district vice-president, they said.

The woman claimed she had worked for the party for nearly a decade and also alleged that some party-linked individuals were pressuring her to remain silent and threatening to implicate her husband in a serious criminal case if she did not comply.

Kushwaha rejected the charges, saying, “These allegations are being made through social media and have no truth. I strongly deny and condemn them.

The UP Police said on X that they have taken cognisance of the video, and an investigation is underway.