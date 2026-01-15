UP woman dies in Saudi Arabia, parents allege dowry harassment

A 26-year-old software engineer from Uttar Pradesh died in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on December 18, with his parents alleging that she was “harassed for dowry.”

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the woman was identified as Aiman Khan, a computer science graduate and a native of Lucknow. Aiman’s father, Sher Ali Khan, a Sub Inspector in the Fire Department, filed a complaint with the Chinhat Police in Lucknow against Aiman’s husband Aamir Khan and his family members.

The Chinhat Police said that a first information report (FIR) was yet be registered. According to family members, Aiman’s back and head had injury marks, which were visible on the body after it arrived in Lucknow. The woman’s father, Sher Ali Khan, said that Aiman and Aamir got married on April 10, 2025, at a hotel in Rae Bareli.

He said that the groom was given gold and silver jewellery, furniture, electronic items and household goods during the wedding.

Sher Ali Khan claimed that the groom’s family had demanded a car, which was later purchased in the groom’s name. He said Aiman faced harassment after marriage. “She was subjected to mental and physical cruelty both in India and later in Saudi Arabia, where her husband was employed with a private company,” he told Hindustan Times.

Aiman’s father said that she moved to Saudi Arabia in June 2025 and was forced to get Rs 20 lakh from her parents. When she failed to get the money, Aamir threatened her. Sher Ali Khan alleged that despite securing a job abroad, she was not allowed to join work after moving there.

The software engineer returned to India in October 2025 and informed her family regarding the harassment. After being assured by Aamir, she returned to Saudi Arabia later that month.

According to Aiman’s family, she last spoke to them on December 17, 2025, during which she reportedly complained of being denied food, confined at home and her passport and documents taken away.

When Aiman’s phone was unreachable on December 18, a relative told them that she had died by suicide.