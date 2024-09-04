UP woman molested by ambulance driver, helper; husband’s life support removed

Siddharthnagar (UP): A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver and helper of a private ambulance she hired to transport her terminally ill husband home, police said on Wednesday.

The accused also disconnected the oxygen support of her husband, who later died, they said.

The woman’s husband was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lucknow.

Due to financial constraints, she decided to take his discharge and take him home in a private ambulance on the evening of August 29, when while returning, the driver and helper allegedly harassed the woman, police said.

According to her complaint, when she resisted their attempts, the driver stopped the ambulance in Basti district, approximately 150 kilometers from their destination, and forced her, her brother, and her husband out of the vehicle.

The woman contacted the local police, who arranged for another ambulance to transport her husband to Gorakhpur Medical College, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The woman returned to Lucknow and filed a police complaint at Ghazipur Police Station against the driver on Wednesday.

“We have lodged a case regarding the incident on the basis of the complaint registered by the woman. Our teams are trying to arrest the accused,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) of Lucknow Jitendra Kumar Dubey said.