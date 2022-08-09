UP: Yogi Adityanath receives bomb threat, probe underway

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a bomb threat, informed officials on Monday.

The death threat was received as a message on the police control room’s helpline WhatsApp on August 2.

The threat immediately caused a stir as officials geared up immediately.

The message, which was received on August 2 on the police control room’s helpline WhatsApp, threatened to bomb the chief minister within 3 days.

The operation commander of the helpline filed a case with the police. A search is underway to identify and arrest the sender.

A case has been registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station. Further investigations are underway.