The message, which was received on August 2 on the police control room's helpline WhatsApp, threatened to bomb the chief minister within 3 days.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th August 2022 9:20 am IST
UP: Yogi Adityanath receives bomb threat, probe underway
Yogi Adityanath (Phto: IANS)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a bomb threat, informed officials on Monday.

The death threat was received as a message on the police control room’s helpline WhatsApp on August 2.
The threat immediately caused a stir as officials geared up immediately.

The operation commander of the helpline filed a case with the police. A search is underway to identify and arrest the sender.

A case has been registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station. Further investigations are underway.

