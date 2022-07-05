UP: Zee News anchor detained for spreading misinformation on Rahul Gandhi

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday detained Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan over a misleading video regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

There was a tussle between the Chhattisgarh police and the Uttar Pradesh police over Ranjan’s custody in Ghaziabad. Eventually, the UP police took custody of the news anchor. Ranjan posted an SOS tweet as the Chattisgarh police arrived at his residence at 5:30 AM.

The news anchor alleged that the Chhattisgarh police came to arrest without informing the Uttar Pradesh police. He also tagged UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Ghaziabad SSP in the post.

Responding to the anchor’s tweet the Chattisgarh police said that there was no need to inform anyone since it had the arrest warrant. The Ghaziabad police took Ranjan to an undisclosed location, probably to prevent the Chhattisgarh police from taking him into custody.

The anchor is currently under the custody of the Ghaziabad police and has been charged with bailable offences. Cases were filed against him in Chattisgarh and Rajasthan after Zee news ran a video of Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in his constituency Wayanad. The channel misinformed its viewers and broadcasted Gandhi’s words as comments on the Udaipur killing.

The video was also shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajevardhan Rathore, who also has an FIR registered against him. In the video, Rahul Gandhi was referring to the attack on his Wayanad office. “The children who did this have acted in an irresponsible way. They are kids, forgive them” said the MP.

The channel later apologised for the same, claiming that it was a human error. “Yesterday, in our show DNA, Rahul Gandhi’s statement was taken in the wrong context by linking it to the Udaipur incident, it was a human error for which our team apologises,” it said.