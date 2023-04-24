Upasana’s baby shower in Hyderabad: Her gown is worth Rs…

Hyderabad: It’s raining celebrations at the baby shower parties of Tollywood cute couple Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan, who are very excited to give birth to their first child. The much-loved couple recently hosted a lavish baby shower party in their Hyderabad home, which was attended by some of the industry’s best friends. The celebrations were nothing short of magical, with the mom-to-be wearing a stunning Needle & Thread gown that left everyone speechless.

But hold your breath, because this isn’t your typical gown! Upasana’s outfit for her recent baby shower that made the guests, and her fans turn heads costs a whopping Rs. 90K. It complemented the glowing complexion of the beautiful mother-to-be and added to the magical ambiance of the party.

This private event was attended by celebrities including Allu Arjun, Lakshmi Manchu, Kanika Kapoor, and Sania Mirza. The event had the name ‘Upsi RC Life,’ and it was a celebration of love and happiness.

Photos and videos from the baby shower have gone viral, and fans can’t stop gushing over the stunning couple. Congratulations poured in from all directions, and it was uplifting to see so much love and positivity surrounding the soon-to-be parents.

As we wait for Upasana and Ram Charan’s baby to arrive, we wish them all the love and happiness in the world. Here’s to fresh starts and a lifetime of happiness!