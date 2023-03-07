upGrad subsidiary lays off 30% workforce

This is also the second layoff at an upGrad-owned company.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th March 2023 1:06 pm IST
upGrad acquires Impartus, commits Rs 150 cr for buyout, boost growth

New Delhi: Online higher education company upGrad has laid off nearly 30 per cent of its workforce at its subsidiary “Campus”.

According to leading startup covering portal Entrackr, citing sources, a lack of VC funding has caused layoffs in the startup ecosystem, affecting especially late-stage organisations.

This is also the second layoff at an upGrad-owned company.

Harappa Education, which was acquired by upGrad for Rs 300 crore in July 2022, laid off 30 per cent of its workforce in January, affecting nearly 60 employees, according to the report.

Also Read
Microsoft introduces its new ‘Canary Channel’ for Windows Insiders

upGrad Campus is the rebranded version of Impartus, which was purchased by Ronnie Screwvala-backed upGrad for Rs 150 crore in March 2021.

Impartus co-founder Amit Mahensaria assumed the role of the chief operating officer at upGrad Campus, which operated independently as a subsidiary after the acquisition.

Moreover, another edtech platform Unacademy-run Relevel laid off 40 employees, or 20 per cent of its workforce, in January, as it shifts its focus from the education business to “tests product” and a new app called NextLevel.

Last month, BYJU’s laid off a further 15 per cent of its employees from its engineering teams, as the company continues phased layoffs to remain growth-oriented in a global economic meltdown.

The company in a fresh round of layoffs has asked more than 1,000 workers (or 15 per cent) to go, mostly from its engineering teams.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th March 2023 1:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button