Upholding Constitution important: Telangana HC CJ on Republic Day

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Sujay Paul, emphasized the significant efforts made by the framers of the Constitution in crafting this foundational document on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day.

During a ceremony held in the High Court premises, he unveiled the national flag and addressed attendees about the importance of upholding and protecting the Constitution, stating that this responsibility lies with every citizen.

Justice Paul highlighted the challenges posed by pending cases, describing them as a challenge for judges. He noted that through collaboration with lawyers, they have successfully reduced the backlog of cases from 231,000 to 229,000 over the past year.

He stated that Telangana ranks first in the country for resolving cases through Lok Adalat.

In addition to addressing case management, Justice Paul announced that notifications for job vacancies in the High Court have been released and mentioned advancements in digitalization across ten district courts.

He also shared that Meeseva centres have been established in various courts to enhance accessibility for litigants and that free Wi-Fi has been made available at the High Court.

Furthermore, he revealed plans for a new building equipped with modern facilities to better serve the judiciary.

Justice Paul encouraged young lawyers to draw inspiration from prominent legal figures and stressed the importance of maintaining a commitment to justice, freedom, equality, and fraternity as enshrined in the Constitution.

He called upon all citizens to honor both their constitutional duties and the legacy of those who fought for India’s independence.