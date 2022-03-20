Upper age limit relaxed for government jobs in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary of Telangana State Somesh Kumar on Saturday issued a notification relaxing the upper age limit for government jobs in the state.

As per the notification, the age limit for the direct recruitments has been raised by 10 years. Now, the upper age limit for the aspirants who belong to the general category is 44 years.

For Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Backward Classes (BCs), the new upper age limit will be 49 years. This will be 54 years for the differently-abled.

However, the relaxation is only applicable for the next two years and it will not be applicable to the post of uniform services which include police, excise, fire, prisons, forest department, etc.

Announcement of government jobs in Telangana

On March 9, Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced filling up of 91,142 vacancies in various government departments.

In the legislative assembly, he declared that notifications will be issued immediately for filling up 80,039 vacancies.

He also announced that all 11,103 contract employees will be regularized. Hereafter, there will be no contract appointments system in the state, he said amid thumping of desks by the legislators.

Of 80,039 vacancies to be filled, 18,334 are in the home department, 13,086 in secondary education, 12,755 in medical, health & family welfare, 7,878 in higher education, 4,311 in backward classes welfare, 3,560 in the revenue department, and the remaining in 21 other departments.

When will government release job notifications?

After the announcement of the vacancies, many Telangana aspirants who were eagerly waiting for the government job notifications started celebrating.

However, their celebration did not last long as no notification has been released yet. They are confused over the delay.

On Thursday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao spoke on the upcoming recruitments in Telangana. The minister said that the notification for filling up government jobs in Telangana will be issued in the next six to nine months.