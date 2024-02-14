UPSC 2024 application forms now open: Check details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for the Civil Service Exam (CSE) 2024. Registration is open from Wednesday, February 14, for the preliminary test, and candidates can apply through the official UPSC website.

Aspiring candidates have until March 5, 2024, to submit their applications, with a correction window available from March 6 to March 12, 2024, for any necessary revisions. The preliminary examination is set to take place on May 26, 2024.

How to register for UPSC CSE 2024?

Use the detailed instructions below to apply online for the UPSC CSE Prelims test in 2024.

Step 1: Visit upsconline.nic.in, the official UPSC website.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the “UPSC Application Form 2024” link.

Step 3: Click the “New Registration” option and fill out the necessary information to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Proceed to the candidate’s portal and log in using your email address, phone number, user ID, and password.

Step 5: Complete the needed areas on the web form by entering your personal information, educational background, and other relevant facts.

Step 6: Fill out the online form by uploading the scanned copies of your passport-size photos and signatures.

Step 7: Use the designated payment method, such as a credit or debit card, Net Banking, UPI, etc., to pay the application costs.

Step 8: Download the completed UPSC application form, then print it off for your records.

While other candidates must pay Rs 100, female candidates, members of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) are excused from paying the application cost.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination each year to choose applicants for important positions in Groups A and B of several government agencies, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS).