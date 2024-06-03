UPSC coaching begins for 100 minority students in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Minority Welfare Department has initiated free coaching for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services examinations, specifically for 100 selected minority candidates. Each year, the department selects 100 candidates through a qualifying examination to participate in the Civil Services coaching program.

In previous years, candidates were enrolled in private coaching centers. However, this year, the department has taken the initiative to organize the coaching in-house with expert faculty. The coaching sessions are being held at the Telangana Minorities Study Circle.

An inauguration event was organized, where Chief Minister’s Secretary Shahnawaz Qasim (IPS) served as the chief guest. He encouraged the students to fully engage with the coaching program, attend classes regularly, and strive for success in the civil service exams. He highlighted the government’s commitment to increasing minority representation in civil services.

Special Secretary Minority Welfare Tafsir Iqbal (IPS) announced that the coaching would span eight to nine months, with expert faculty from renowned IAS academies in Delhi providing instruction.

The event was also attended by Director of CEDM Prof. SA Shakur, Director of Urdu Academy Shaikh Liaqat Hussain, Director of Minority Welfare Mohammad Qasim, and Director of Minorities Study Circle T Parveen Kumar Reddy.