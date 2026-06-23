Upset after quarrel with parents, youngster jumps into Godavari

Akshay Kumar (23) a private employee in Bhainsa, had a quarrel with his parents on Sunday and left home on his bike and jumped into the Godavari river at Basara on Sunday evening.

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Youngster from Bhainsa dies by jumping into the Godavari river in Basara after having a quarrel with his parents in Bhainsa on Sunday, June 21, 2026.
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Hyderabad: Youngsters are taking extreme steps for minor issues these days. One such unfortunate incident, which has claimed a young life, happened in the temple city of Basara on Sunday evening, June 21.

According to Basar Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak, on Monday morning, June 22, the body of a young man was found floating at one of the ghats on the banks of the Godavari River abutting the Saraswathi temple. A motorbike was also found abandoned near the ghats.

He was identified as Akshay Kumar, 23, a resident of Bhainsa town. He was seen driving towards Basara the previous evening.

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Upon investigation, Basara Police found that Akshay Kumar, a private employee, had a quarrel with his parents and left home. He allegedly jumped into the Godavari River and took his own life.

The Basara police have filed a case of suicide. The body was sent for post-mortem on Monday, after which it was handed over to his family members.

Advisory

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or experiencing suicidal thoughts, reach out for help right now.

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In Hyderabad and across Telangana, immediate confidential support is available 24/7:

  • Roshni Suicide Prevention Helpline: Call 040-66202000 or 040-66202001.
  • Tele-MANAS: Call 14416 to connect with mental health professionals.
  • State Emergency Response: Call 112 for direct police or medical assistance.

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