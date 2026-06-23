Upset after quarrel with parents, youngster jumps into Godavari

Hyderabad: Youngsters are taking extreme steps for minor issues these days. One such unfortunate incident, which has claimed a young life, happened in the temple city of Basara on Sunday evening, June 21.

According to Basar Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak, on Monday morning, June 22, the body of a young man was found floating at one of the ghats on the banks of the Godavari River abutting the Saraswathi temple. A motorbike was also found abandoned near the ghats.

He was identified as Akshay Kumar, 23, a resident of Bhainsa town. He was seen driving towards Basara the previous evening.

Upon investigation, Basara Police found that Akshay Kumar, a private employee, had a quarrel with his parents and left home. He allegedly jumped into the Godavari River and took his own life.

The Basara police have filed a case of suicide. The body was sent for post-mortem on Monday, after which it was handed over to his family members.

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