Urdu is language of entire India, says Prof. Tariq Mansoor on MANUU Foundation Day

Hyderabad: Urdu is not the language of any region or religion; it is the language of the whole India. Every Indian recognizes that Urdu language is a major part of the culture and heritage of this country, Prof. Tariq Mansoor, Former Vice-Chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University said.

According to a press release from the University he was speaking as the Guest of Honour to mark the 28th Foundation Day celebrations of MANUU. Chancellor Mumtaz Ali who is popularly known as Sri M, was the chief guest and Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor presided over the function.

Urdu is spoken by 170 million

Prof. Tariq Mansoor said that Urdu is an Indo-Aryan language and is one of the 23 national languages of India. It is spoken by more than 170 million people. Most linguists agree that Urdu is the amalgamation of Persian, Arabic, Brij Basha and other Indi languages. Both Punjab and Deccan play an important part in the development of Urdu language. The British promoted Urdu and Hindustani to counter the effect of Persian language which was the royal language of Mughals, he added.

While congratulating MANUU fraternity, Prof. Mansoor said, “Foundation Day for any University is the time to celebrate and also to retrospect and to make future plans. MANUU has undoubtedly made phenomenal progress in the last quarter of century, it has an initial humble beginning and now it has a graceful presence.

He urged teachers to be a role model for the students. He advised the students to nurture big dreams, set lofty goals and take part in nation building. Always use common sense and judgment in taking decisions in your life, don’t be guided by others, he advised.

Mumtaz Ali pays tributes to Maulana Azad

Mumtaz Ali in his brief address said that compassion is a very important part of our life. Paying tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, he said the freedom fighter was not only religious but also a supporter of contemporary sciences. It is the responsibility of every person associated with Urdu University to carry forward the mission of Maulana Azad.

While advising students, he said, “Do not allow anything to condition your knowledge. When it comes to knowledge, unless you study you will not even know the others point of view, we should also discuss others point of view.”

MANUU may open medical college: VC

Prof. Ainul Hasan paid tribute to the founding fathers of MANUU. He opined that MANUU’s foundation was very strong. “The base is perfect, that is why we have this galaxy today. All of you are contributing to the development of this University. After Law School, MANUU needs a medical college and every possible effort will be made to start a medical college as per the Chancellor’s wish. You can achieve anything if you have collective efforts. I am sure with this pace of work and understanding you can go to any height. I am confident that our students, teachers and staff together will move forward to reach the destination,” he said.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU delivered the welcome address.

Eminent person honoured

Eminent personalities such as Dr. Syed Mustafa Kamal, Naseema Turabul Hasan, Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig, Dr. Abdul Qaudeer, Ashhar Farhan and late Prof. Taqi Ali Khan were felicitated for nurturing and promoting Urdu language, Art and Culture. The University also felicitated retired teachers and non-teaching employees of MANUU with shawl and mementoes for their dedicated services to the institution.

Three books were released on the occasion.