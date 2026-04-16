Urdu Media Awards announced, nominations open nationwide

Hyderabad: The CETI Foundation has invited nominations for the second edition of the Naseem Arifi ‘Urdu Media Awards.’ A total of five awards will be presented this year to Urdu journalists across India.

“Of the five, two are reserved for journalists from Telangana, while two will be awarded to journalists from other states. Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 15,000 along with a citation,” said Chairman and Founding Managing Trustee of the Foundation, Prof Syed Basharat Ali.

A special award will be conferred on a senior journalist or eminent media personality for lifetime contribution to Urdu journalism, he added.

Awardees will also be provided with to-and-fro airfare and accommodation in Hyderabad to attend the ceremony.

Who can apply

The awards are open to a wide range of contributors to Urdu media, including:

Journalists and media professionals shaping public opinion

Social media creators working to raise awareness and counter misinformation

Practitioners of investigative, data-driven, and feature journalism, as well as audio-visual storytelling

Content creators highlighting underreported issues through websites, YouTube and other digital platforms

Bloggers and researchers contributing to Urdu journalism outside mainstream media

Requirements to apply

Candidates should be Indian nationals. They are required to submit the following:

A 500–800 word personal statement outlining their vision on diversity in media

An updated resume

At least three work samples published in 2025

The last date to file submissions is April 25.

Applications can be sent via email to admin@cetigroup.org or cetifoundations@gmail.com.

For queries, applicants may contact 9948008817.

The selection will be carried out by an independent panel comprising senior journalists, journalism educators and experts, who will shortlist awardees based on defined criteria.