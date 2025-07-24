Urdu’s Global Voice: The story of Shaikh Ibrahim’s passion and perseverance

Hyderabad: Who doesn’t love Urdu—the language of Ghalib, Faiz, and Iqbal? It flows like a river of poetry, carrying centuries of culture, thought, and grace. Yet in today’s world, where regional languages often play second fiddle to global tongues, few rise to champion their cause. Shaikh Ibrahim is one of those exceptions. For him, Urdu is not just a language; it is a way of life. He eats, breathes, and sleeps Urdu. And for more than 25 years, he has gone above and beyond to preserve and propagate it — even in foreign lands.

A philatelist by vocation and a passionate Urdu activist by calling, Ibrahim’s story is one of quiet resilience and unwavering commitment. While working in Saudi Arabia, he found himself drawn toward the dwindling Urdu circles in the Gulf. But instead of lamenting the state of affairs, he chose action. He began organizing programmes, literary gatherings, and mushairas to revive interest in the language among the Indian diaspora.

Azad is thy name

In 2000, when the Urdu Academy was formed in Jeddah, Ibrahim became one of its foundational pillars. Since then, he has played a key role in shaping its vision and expanding reach. As Editor-in-Chief of the Academy’s literary magazine Azad, he has curated issues rich in poetry, prose, criticism, and commentary – each edition a tribute to Urdu’s timeless legacy.

Now, with the Academy’s silver jubilee on the horizon, Ibrahim is busy compiling a commemorative edition of Azad that chronicles not just the journey of the publication, but of the entire movement to keep Urdu alive in the Gulf. The upcoming special issue will focus on the New Education Policy (NEP), reflecting on its impact on Urdu language learning and pedagogy. It will also feature articles on the legendary poet Mirza Ghalib, alongside selections of his timeless poetry.

The silver jubilee souvenir is scheduled to be released on November 11, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Education Minister, and a towering figure in Urdu literature and education. The release of the issue on this day underscores the Academy’s commitment to linking the past with the present and reasserting Urdu’s relevance in today’s academic discourse.

Academy in Jeddah

Beyond literary publications, the Urdu Academy, Jeddah, under Ibrahim’s stewardship has taken concrete steps to encourage Urdu education. Each year, it honours the toppers of Urdu medium schools with gold medals and cash awards – a gesture that not only acknowledges academic excellence but also motivates young students to stay connected with the language.

But Ibrahim’s talents and passions are not confined to language alone. He is also a distinguished philatelist, representing the Saudi Government Philatelic Society at numerous international forums. His meticulous collection and expert curation of rare stamps have earned him nine international gold medals. Each stamp, like each verse of Urdu poetry, is a window into a different era, a snapshot of history captured in miniature form.

For Ibrahim, there is a surprising connection between philately and Urdu. Both, he says, are about preservation – of culture, of memory, of identity. “Stamps tell stories just like language does,” he often remarks. “Each one is a piece of the past. Just like every Urdu couplet, it carries layers of meaning.”

Service to Urdu

In recognition of his lifelong services to Urdu, Ibrahim was recently conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Urdu Academy, Jeddah. The award was presented to him at a felicitation ceremony held in Hyderabad, where he was honored by Amer Ali Khan, Member of Legislative Council and News Editor of Siasat Urdu daily.

Humble yet deeply committed, Ibrahim brushed aside the accolades with his characteristic grace. “The real reward,” he said in his brief acceptance speech, “is to see young people take interest in Urdu. If I have sparked that passion in even a handful of souls, my work is done.”

Shaikh Ibrahim’s life is a testament to the power of passion. In a world driven by instant results and fleeting trends, he stands as a reminder that some causes are worth pursuing even when the road is long and lonely. Whether through his philatelic pursuits or his literary contributions, he continues to inspire a generation to look back, to preserve, and to pass on what truly matters.

Shaikh Ibrahim often quotes this couplet of Daagh Dehlvi to express pride in Urdu language and to emphasise its prominence and beauty.

Urdu hai jis ka naam hami jaante hain Daagh

Hindustan mein dhoom hamari zubaaN ki hai