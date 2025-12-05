Urea supply in Telangana was adequate for Kharif: Fertilisers MoS

The minister said fertiliser sales during the period stood at 9.79 lakh tonnes, leaving a closing stock of 49,000 tonnes as on September 30.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th December 2025 4:10 pm IST
Minister of State for Fertilisers Anupriya Patel

New Delhi: The availability of urea in Telangana was adequate during the 2025 Kharif season, with 10.28 lakh tonnes supplied against a requirement of 9.80 lakh tonnes between April 1 and September 30, Minister of State for Fertilisers Anupriya Patel informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Patel, in a written reply to a query from Congress MP Mallu Ravi, said fertiliser sales during the period stood at 9.79 lakh tonnes, leaving a closing stock of 49,000 tonnes as on September 30.

For the ongoing Rabi 2025-26 season, the state currently holds 2.29 lakh tonnes as on December 1, which she described as “adequate”.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Ravi had sought details on whether the Union government had taken note of Telangana’s formal complaint in August-September alleging a critical shortfall of over 3 lakh tonnes of urea against the state’s allocated quota for Kharif.

Patel, however, maintained that supplies met and exceeded requirements, adding that intra-state distribution of fertilisers at the district level is handled by the state government.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th December 2025 4:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button