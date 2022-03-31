Urfi Javed accuses designer Farah Khan of ‘slut-shaming’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame and actress Urfi Javed grabs headlines almost everyday for her bizarre fashion sense. She has become a new favourite controversy kid among netizens these days. The actress has been receiving end of internet trolling for a long time now due to her outfit picks.

Urfi was recently told by Sussanne Khan’s sister and designer Farah Khan Ali that she has a distasteful dressing sense. Irked by her comment, Urfi slammed Farah and even accused the designer of ‘slut-shaming’ her.

It all started when a recent video of Urfi Javed arguing with a few security guards outside the office building of a media house wherein she was invited for an interview went viral on social media.

One of the videos posted on a social media page caught Farah Khan’s attention who jumped into the comments section and wrote, “Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her.”

Farah’s comment did not go well with Urfi who took to her Instagram and called the the jewellery designer for her “hypocrisy.

She wrote, “@farahkhanali Ma’am,what is exactly ‘tasteful’ dressing? Please define it for me. Also I know U people don’t like the way I dress, I’m not living in a bubble but also I don’t care about people’s opinions. You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it’s tasteful? Your relatives have starred and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. Really that’s tasteful! and Sexualising a woman’s body for an item number, that’s acceptable? Charity begins at home. Peace out! This was really unnecessary on your part, Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful. Of course.”

She further wrote, “You Spoke about how people don’t like my dressing sense so I should change it. Wow, people have a lot to say about your family. Does your family listen to them and change? Star kids get trolled Too for their dressing sense, you would tell them too to change their style? Telling me to change cause the world doesn’t like me is so 80’s. Kal ko people will tell your kids that they don’t like their face so they should change it? What logic. This is what you will teach your daughter? People don’t like you, please change yourself! So not expected this from a lady like you! You subtly slut shamed me. I don’t see you giving the same advice to star kids out there publicly!”

In her another Instagram story, Urfi Javed shared a photo of Farah Khan and wrote, “Not the kind to put women down but the hypocrisy really irks me! You can wear whatever you want, post whatever! Tasteful!! I wear whatever I want, distasteful!”

It din’t stop there. Check out what Farah replied.

For those who don’t know, Urfi Javed rose to fame with her stint in Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT last year. She made her debut with 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’. The actress later went on to feature in many serials like ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. She was last seen playing the role of Payal Sharma in ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’.