Urfi Javed reacts to hijab controversy, here’s what she said

Mumbai: The ongoing hijab row has become a serious debate in India and is one of the most talked about topics in the country now. People from different walks of life, including celebrities have been putting out their opinion about the controversy. Television actress Urfi Javed too has expressed her thoughts.

Urfi, who makes headlines almost everyday for her bizarre and unusual fashion choices, reacted to the hijab row while interacting with the media on Friday.

When a media person asked her to comment on the recent video she put up of BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur with regards to the hijab controversy, Urfi said, that it’s a woman’s right to wear whatever she wants.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “I just want to say it’s a woman’s right to wear whatever she wants. In fact, itne saalon ki ladai isliye nahi thi ki hum hijab na pehne, itne saalon ki ladyi isliye thi so that women can wear whatever they want. Even if they wear hijab in school, what’s the big deal about it? If you can wear whatever the f**k you want in a parliament or wherever, so what’s the big deal?”

She went on to clarify that, “I am not against anything. That’s what I said. It was just an example. I am not against that (Pragya Thakur wearing what she does), so I am not even against girls wearing hijab in school. Look at me. Do I look like the one who will be against anyone wearing anything?”

In past few days, many celebrities have been coming in the support of protesting Muslim girls who are facing issue with the hijab ban. Recently, American model Bella Hadid had criticised the discrimination faced by Muslim women in India and several other countries. In her long Instagram post, she said, “It’s not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety.

The whole controversy started after the Karnataka government on February 5 issued an order mandating a dress code in all schools and colleges, with a ban on clothes that “disturb equality, integrity and public law and order”.