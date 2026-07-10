Mumbai: Throwback pictures are once again making headlines, and this time it’s Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela who has grabbed everyone’s attention. The actress surprised fans by sharing a set of stunning photos from her 2019 visit to the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that the post was later deleted, leaving fans wondering why.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Urvashi Rautela shared a series of elegant pictures from her visit to the mosque. Dressed in a graceful black abaya with her head covered, the actress looked stunning against the mosque’s breathtaking white marble architecture.

Sharing the throwback pictures, Urvashi captioned the post, “For Arab fans.” However, the post was later removed from her Instagram profile. While the reason behind deleting the post remains unknown, screenshots of the pictures have continued to circulate across social media.

Over the years, several celebrities have visited the iconic landmark while embracing the local culture by wearing modest attire. Most recently, Sonakshi Sinha visited the mosque with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, while Deepika Padukone also made headlines last year after wearing an abaya during a tourism campaign shoot in Abu Dhabi.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in Welcome to the Jungle. She will next be seen in Inspector Avinash 2, NBK109, and the action film Baap.