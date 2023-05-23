Urvashi Rautela’s necklace at Cannes becomes talk of town, see price

Mumbai: Step onto the legendary Cannes red carpet, and you’ll be immersed in a world of elegance and flair. Among the stunning looks that graced the prestigious occasion, one intriguing presence stood out with ease—Urvashi Rautela. Her gorgeous outfit and brilliant smile drew everyone’s attention, but it was a specific ‘crocodile necklace’ that stole the show, quickly becoming an internet sensation that left many interested and curious.

However, as with any time in the spotlight, controversy followed. Arundhati De-Sheth, a jewellery expert, accused the item of being a forgery. In reaction to these charges, Urvashi Rautela’s public relations team took to Instagram to clear the air. They shared the necklace’s estimated value, emphasising its worth and rejecting the charges made against its genuineness. “The value of Urvashi Rautela’s original crocodile neckpiece has increased from 200 cr to 276 cr.” “It represents Rautela’s tenacity while also serving as a symbol of both the challenges and successes that women face in patriarchal societies,” read the statement.

Urvashi Rautela recently spoke with Brut India about her cherished ‘crocodile neckpiece’ and addressed the allegations surrounding it. She voiced her anger at those who, she says, lack sufficient information and are “writing bizarre comments about it.” Urvashi emphasised that individuals who are familiar with the jewellery’s historical significance will properly appreciate its iconic nature.

Urvashi Rautela made a spectacular debut as the curtain rose on the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, exhibiting her beauty in a mesmerising pink tulle gown designed by Sima Couture. The gown included magnificent layers of frills, which added a touch of elegance and flair to her already attractive appearance. The actress completed her costume with grace and poise, arranging her hair in a high bun, accentuating her overall appeal, and leaving the audience in amazement.

Urvashi was not the only Bollywood celebrity who walked the prestigious red carpet for the first time. Others in attendance included Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chillar, who injected their own charm and charisma into the star-studded affair. The participation of major influencers such as Niharika NM, Ranveer Allahbadia (popularly known as Beer Biceps), Ruhee Dosani, and Dolly Singh, all making their Cannes debuts and infusing the prestigious festival with their distinct style, added to the occasion.