Urvashi Rautela’s viral dance with Orry at Dubai birthday party

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela grabbed attention at the exciting India vs Pakistan cricket match in Dubai. Known for her bold style and viral moments, she danced to her popular song Dabidi Dibidi with social media star Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry.

Fun Dance with Orry

Urvashi wore a bright pink outfit and danced in the stadium with Orry. They recreated the fun moves from her viral song, and the video ended with both of them hugging and laughing. Orry shared the video on Instagram, calling it: “First Indians to perform at an Indo-Pak match.”

Fans loved the video and left funny comments. Some joked about Virat Kohli’s cricket achievements while praising Urvashi’s recent movie Daaku Maharaj, which earned over Rs. 105 crores.

A Sparkling Birthday Celebration

Urvashi also celebrated her birthday in style with Orry at a nightclub in Dubai. She wore a shiny custom dress, which she claimed was decorated with real diamonds. The video of her dancing went viral, and she captioned it: “CUSTOM REAL DIAMOND BIRTHDAY DRESS DABIDIDIBIDI TAKES OVER MIDDLE EAST”

While some fans were amazed by her outfit, others found it too extravagant.

Movie Success and Viral Fame

Her movie Daaku Maharaj, featuring stars like Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol, is now streaming on Netflix India. The bold song and dance moves have made her a social media sensation again.