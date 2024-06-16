US: 9 injured in shooting at Michigan water park

The police issued an emergency alert on Saturday evening, warning residents in Rochester Hills of an "active shooter" and urging them to "avoid the area and seek shelter".

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th June 2024 11:58 am IST
mass shooting at Michigan water park
mass shooting at Michigan water park- X

Chicago: At least nine people were injured in a shooting at a water park in Rochester Hills in the northern suburbs of Detroit, the US state of Michigan, the police said.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday when a “random” gunman got out of a vehicle and unloaded 28 gunshots from a handgun, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a news conference.

There were “nine, maybe 10, victims of varying kinds of injuries,” Bouchard said, adding that the victims were of various age groups, with the youngest identified as eight years old, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

The suspect was “contained” in a house half a mile from the park, Bouchard said.

The police recovered a 9-mm handgun and three magazines at the scene.

The police issued an emergency alert on Saturday evening, warning residents in Rochester Hills of an “active shooter” and urging them to “avoid the area and seek shelter”.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th June 2024 11:58 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button