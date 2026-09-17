US again denies Palestinian president visa to attend UN meeting

Washington: United States (US) has again denied Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a visa to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, preventing him from participating in person for the second consecutive year, according to reports.

The US State Department announced on Wednesday, September 16, that it would extend visa sanctions on members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and officials of the Palestinian Authority (PA) ahead of the 81st session of the UNGA.

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The department did not name Abbas in its statement. However, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to AFP that the Palestinian Authority (PA) president was covered by the measure.

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The State Department said it had reported to Congress that the PLO and PA had again failed to meet commitments under the PLO Commitments Compliance Act of 1989 and the Middle East Peace Commitments Act of 2002.

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It accused the two organisations of supporting actions at international organisations that undermine commitments related to UN Security Council resolutions 242 and 338. Washington also criticised Palestinian efforts to pursue cases involving Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ), as well as attempts to seek unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state outside negotiations.

The department further accused the PLO and PA of continuing to pay stipends to terrorists and glorifying terrorism and terrorists in public statements and school textbooks.

In its statement, the State Department said the US would impose the visa restrictions under Section 604(a)(1) of the Middle East Peace Commitments Act. It also said a standing waiver would remain in place for personnel notified to the PLO Observer Mission to the United Nations.

The high-level week and General Debate of the 81st session of the General Assembly will take place from September 22 to 28 in New York.

Abbas was denied a visa for last year’s UNGA and addressed the gathering by video instead. Following the latest decision, the Palestinian Mission to the UN has sought permission for him to address the General Assembly remotely again, according to reports.

The latest restrictions come as the UNGA prepares for its annual high-level session, where Palestinian statehood, the Gaza war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are expected to feature prominently.

The decision follows growing international recognition of the State of Palestine, including by the UK, France and Canada.