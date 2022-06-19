US approves COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 yrs

Pfizer and Moderna got the green signal on Friday from The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th June 2022 3:26 pm IST
China using Covid app to restrict residents after rural banks run out of cash
Representative Image

The United States government has announced COVID-19 vaccination for children aged between 6 months to 5 years of age. The shots will be available next week, that is June 26.

President Joe Biden tweeted terming it as good news.

Pfizer’s vaccine is for children between 6 months and 4 years old. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.

Moderna has two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart. This is for kids from the age group between 6 months to 5 years of age.

According to reports, an estimated number of 18 million children will be eligible for the vaccination.

