US approves COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 yrs

The United States government has announced COVID-19 vaccination for children aged between 6 months to 5 years of age. The shots will be available next week, that is June 26.

President Joe Biden tweeted terming it as good news.

Good news, folks: Vaccines for kids under 5 have now been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC.



For the first time, virtually every American can access the protections from these lifesaving vaccines – from our youngest to our most senior Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 18, 2022

According to a report from TRT WORLD, Pfizer and Moderna got the green signal on Friday from The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Pfizer’s vaccine is for children between 6 months and 4 years old. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.

Moderna has two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart. This is for kids from the age group between 6 months to 5 years of age.

Following the CDC's recommendation for vaccines for kids under 5, for the first time, virtually every American can now access the protections from these lifesaving vaccines. Dr. Ashish Jha explains further: pic.twitter.com/qcKHZLRVPL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 18, 2022

According to reports, an estimated number of 18 million children will be eligible for the vaccination.