US-based Confluent Medical to make an entry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the fourth day of his US visit, Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and his team announced that Arizona-based Confluent Medical would set up a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

A press release from the minister’s office said that Confluent Medical, a leading medical devices company will be bringing high-end technology for manufacturing of Nitinol products for the first time in India. The facility will cater to the customers in India and Asia.

Confluent Medical Technologies, an Arizona headquartered medical devices company, has announced setting up of a pilot manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The announcement came after Minister @KTRTRS's meeting in the USA with company's Director, CEO & President Mr. Dean Schauer. pic.twitter.com/ddimMN0kCo — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) March 24, 2022

KTR said, “I’m extremely happy to note that Confluent Medical Technologies has chosen Hyderabad, Telangana to mark its entry in India. Med Tech is one of the strategic focus sectors for the Government of Telangana and we are happy to offer all necessary support to Confluent Technologies to expand in Telangana.”

Dean Schauer, Director and CEO of Confluent Medical, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) and Shakthi M Nagappan, Director of Life Sciences, were also present during the meeting.