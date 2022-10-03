US-based Gecko Robotics to set up international HQ in UAE, create 300 jobs

Abu Dhabi: US-based Gecko Robotics, announced on Sunday that it is setting up a new international headquarters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as part of the “NextGen FDI” initiative program launched by Ministry of Economy, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Pittsburgh-based company, which develops robots capable of inspecting oil, gas and energy infrastructure, is looking to set up a modern factory in Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Industrial City (KIZAD), which will create about 300 jobs over the next few years.

Gecko’s wall- climbing robots use specially designed sensor payloads to detect invisible damage with accurate repairs and preventative maintenance.

Gecko Robotics software is used by a range of companies and government agencies to extend the life and efficiency of critical infrastructure, such as power plants, oil refineries, manufacturing facilities, and others.

“Once again, we are seeing world-leading technology make its home in the UAE. Our industrial base is seeking to integrate the tools of the Fourth Industrial revolution to improve efficiencies and boost productivity, and Gecko Robotics will be a key partner on that journey,” said Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

For his part, Jake Loosararian, CEO and co-founder of Gecko Robotics, said the company was a big believer in the UAE and its transformation into a globally competitive economic and innovation hub.

“Here, we can take advantage of the UAE’s comprehensive economic partnership agreements to export to the rest of the world,” he said.

The NextGenFDI initiative was launched by the Ministry of Economy in July, 2022, to attract digitally enabled businesses from all over the world with a package of market entry fundamentals required to establish and scale from within the UAE.