US based Lucid opens first Middle East studio in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The United States (US) based electric car maker Lucid Motors, which is partly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), on Tuesday announced the opening of its first studio in the Middle East in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The studio, which was established on the sidelines of the activities of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), is located in Riyadh’s Al Nakheel district.

The Lucid studio in Riyadh will provide customers with the opportunity to fully familiarize themselves with the brand, as well as obtain information about its products amid the distinctive interior designs of the site, which highlights the unique design aesthetic of the company.

With this new opening, visitors will gain a new perspective on the beauty, innovation and diversity that the company inspired from its original California headquarters and embodied in this innovative studio.

Lucid announces the opening of its first Studio in the Middle East, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. #DreamAheadhttps://t.co/DlTB4JTvSL pic.twitter.com/YmvmycU5w0 — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) October 24, 2022

“The launch of our first studio in the Middle East marks yet another step towards Lucid’s mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy on a global scale.” Lucid CEO and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Peter Rawlinson said.

“Saudi Arabia recognizes the seismic transition toward automobile electrification and it looks to the future to secure a better world for generations to come with Saudi Vision 2030,” Rawlinson added.

Today, we’re proud to bring the most efficient, longest-range, EV in the world to the Middle East. The newest international #LucidMotors Studio is now open in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. #DreamAhead pic.twitter.com/f1MtpcLCwA — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) October 24, 2022

For his part Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director of Lucid Middle East, said, “We are pleased to celebrate this important milestone today, which is another positive step in our journey in Saudi Arabia.”

It is noteworthy that Lucid had announced in March, plans to establish a factory for the production of fully electric cars in King Abdullah Economic City in the Kingdom.

The company expects that the maximum production capacity of its facility in King Abdullah Economic City will reach 155,000 vehicles annually.

Lucid had also announced in April 2022, the signing of an agreement with the Saudi government, under which the government would purchase up to 100,000 electric vehicles over 10 years, through an initial commitment to purchase 50,000 vehicles, and an option to purchase up to 50,000 Additional vehicle during the same period.