US begins repatriation flights from Israel

The US has also told its citizens in Iran who wish to leave to go via Azerbaijan, Armenia or Turkey if they feel it's safe.

US President Donald Trump (right) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) sit facing each other in a formal setting, likely the Oval Office. Both are wearing dark suits with red ties. A model airplane is placed on the table between them. Behind them is an ornate fireplace decorated with gold vases and intricate embellishments, highlighting the room's grandeur.
US President Trump meets Israeli PM Netanyahu at the White House.

Tel Aviv: The US ambassador to Israel says the United States has begun “assisted departure flights” from Israel, the first time such flights have been offered there since the Hamas-led attack on Oct 7, 2023, sparked the ongoing war in Gaza.

Ambassador Mike Huckabee announced the flights in a social media post as the war between Israel and Iran enters its second week. He says US citizens and lawful permanent residents can complete an online form for updates.

