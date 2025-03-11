US: Black Lives Matter mural removed in Washington

Andrew Clyde, a Republican representative from Georgia introduced a legislation to stop million dollar funding meant for Washington unless the mural was removed and the plaza renamed.

US: BLM mural removed in Washington as Republicans threaten to stop funds
BLM mural being removed from the street in Washington

A mural related to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in United States’ Washington was removed on Monday, March 10 after a Republican lawmaker threatened stop funding to the city.

The mural, spelling “BLACK LIVES MATTER” in bright yellow letters, covered two blocks of 16th Street Northwest. It was painted in June 2020, turning the pavement into a pedestrian zone called Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is a decentralized political and social movement against racism, discrimination, and racial inequality in the US that black people in the US face. It majorly opposes police brutality and motivated violence against black people in different forms.

The mural was mark of protest against racism. Last week Washington Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said that the mural would be removed. The announcement came after Andrew Clyde, a Republican representative from Georgia introduced a legislation to stop million dollar funding meant for Washington unless the mural was removed and the plaza renamed.

The removal of the mural can be linked to President Donald Trump’s return to the White House and his policies agains inclusivity in  in the federal government, schools, private businesses and other avenues.

In one of his speeches, Trump also stated that he would bar the inclusion of transgenders into the US military.

