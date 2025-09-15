US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams meets CM

The US Consulate General in Hyderabad promotes US interests and the US-India bilateral relationship in the states of Telangana.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2025 7:35 pm IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy with US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy with US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams

Hyderabad: US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams, who assumed charge last month, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday.

The Consul General called on Reddy at the state government’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) here, an official release said.

Under the leadership of the Consul General, the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad promotes US interests and the US-India bilateral relationship in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

MS Teachers
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2025 7:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button