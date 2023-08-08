US Consulate in Hyderabad invites job applications for Administrative Assistant post

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has invited applications from job seekers to fill the position of Administrative Assistant.

According to the details provided on its official website, the position is permanent and full-time, necessitating candidates to commit 40 hours per week.

Eligibility for job at US Consulate in Hyderabad

To be eligible for the Administrative Assistant role, candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Arts (Humanities), Business (Commerce), Science/Technology, Computer Applications, or Business Administration.

Additionally, candidates need to be proficient in English and possess a good working knowledge of Telugu or Hindi.

The selected candidate will receive an annual salary of Rs. 735,015.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position through the official website of the US Consulate General in Hyderabad (click here).

Following the receipt of applications, the relevant authorities will review them.

Applicants who are selected to take a language or skills test, or who are shortlisted for an interview, will be contacted via email.

Address of the consulate

Established in 2009, the US Consulate in Hyderabad was the first US diplomatic office to open in India since 1947. It is presently situated at Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032.

The Hyderabad Consular District encompasses three states: