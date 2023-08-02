Looking for jobs in UK, Australia, Canada, or Germany? Register online

Hyderabad: Good news for job seekers looking for opportunities in Australia, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, the UK, or Gulf countries. Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is going to conduct an enrolment drive on August 5.

The drive will take place at Government L.T.L. Hanamkonda, Warangal – Eturnagaram Rd, Vidya Nagar, Warangal, with the aim of selecting candidates for overseas job opportunities.

Eligibility for jobs in UK, Australia, Canada, or Germany

To be eligible for the jobs in the UK, Australia, Canada, or Germany, candidates must be under 28 years of age and possess at least 60 percent marks in 12th, IT, or graduation qualifications.

The drive is also open to freshers, making it an excellent opportunity even for those who don’t have any work experience.

Interested and eligible candidates can enroll on the TOMCOM website (click here). For more details, candidates can dial 9701732697, 7893556493, or 8328602231.

TOMCOM: A registered recruitment agency

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

It has established partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, the UK, and Gulf countries to make abroad jobs available for Telangana candidates.