US deports Telangana students over visa fraud

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) force recently deported several students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to alleged visa fraud. These students were sent back upon landing at American airports.

According to media reports, they had traveled to the US on F1 visas to pursue higher education. However, they were deported after immigration officers found discrepancies in their documents during checks. As a result, these students have been banned from entering the US for five years. These incidents were reported at airports in Atlanta, Chicago, and San Francisco.

It’s important to note that approximately 1 lakh Indian students go to the US every year for higher education, with around 50 percent of them being from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These students are required to demonstrate sufficient bank balance before their visa is approved.

Some students, with the assistance of agents, present fraudulent documents falsely claiming to have enough funds. Upon arrival in the US, they often work part-time to manage both living expenses and educational fees.

Observing a rise in this trend, US authorities have begun taking action against individuals who submit fraudulent financial documents.

Following the deportation of Indian students from the US due to alleged visa fraud, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to raise the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In an advisory issued by the Andhra Pradesh government, students have been advised to prepare for questions that US officials might ask and to carry all necessary financial proof and other relevant documents.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has released helpline numbers (+91 8632340678 and +91 8500027678) to assist students.