US elections: Delhi, Telangana prayers for success of Trump, Kamala

As the United States gears up for its Presidential elections on November 5, some in India are offering prayers for the candidates – Donald Trump and Kamala Harris – success.

In Telangana, an 11-day ritual for the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was conducted in support of a foundation that was formed to honour Harris’s mother.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Nalla Suresh Reddy, the founder of Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation said that Goddess has listened to the voices of everyone and they are optimistic about Kamala Harris’s chances of winning and becoming the first woman President of the US. Shyamala Gopalan was a biomedical scientist and the mother of Kamala Harris.

Hindu priests in India's southern Telangana state are performing an 11-day prayer ritual to support Kamala Harris' presidential bid. The ceremony is set to last until October 31, days before the US goes to the polls. pic.twitter.com/KrpHd51ngn — DW News (@dwnews) October 30, 2024

It is pertinent to mention here that, Vice President Kamala Harris has her roots in India. Her mother was Indian and her father was Jamaican, both immigrated to the United States.

Delhi priests cheer for Trump

In the national capital, a group of Hindu priests conducted a prayer ceremony for Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

In a video that emerged on social media platforms, the priests, dressed in saffron robes, hold posters of Trump chanting holy hymns while offering blessings for his victory.

From Delhi: Prayers for the victory of Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/5QS2mtJArt — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 3, 2024

Leading the ceremony, head priest Swami Vedmurstinand Saraswati said “Donald Trump is the only leader who can bring world peace”. However, this is not the first time Saraswati expressed his support for the former president, he also performed prayers for Trump following an assassination attempt in July this year.