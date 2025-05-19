US Embassy in India warns foreigners about visa overstay, deportation risks

The US Embassy in India has issued a stern warning to foreigners about the serious consequences of overstaying their visas in the United States.

The advisory comes as a crucial reminder for travelers to strictly adhere to their permitted stay duration to avoid severe legal complications.

US Embassy in India highlights consequences of visa violations

In a recent social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the US Embassy in India emphasized that remaining in the US beyond the authorized period can lead to harsh penalties.

“If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future,” the embassy stated.

If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future. pic.twitter.com/VQSD8HmOEp — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) May 17, 2025

Also Read US Embassy in India breaks record, issues 1 million visas for 2nd consecutive year

The permitted duration of stay is typically mentioned on the I-94 form, a critical document issued upon entry to the US. The form specifies the exact timeframe a visitor is allowed to remain in the country.

USD 1000 ‘stipend’ for illegal immigrants’ ‘self-deportation’

Earlier, the Donald Trump administration announced that it will pay illegal immigrants in the US 1000 dollars plus their travel expenses if they leave voluntarily.

“Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a historic opportunity for illegal aliens to receive both financial and travel assistance to facilitate travel back to their home country through the CBP (Customs & Border Protection) Home App,” the department said in a statement.

“Any illegal alien who uses the CBP Home App to self-deport will also receive a stipend of 1,000 dollars, paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the app,” the statement read.

The department noted that even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that self-deportation using the app will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 per cent. Currently the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is USD 17,121.

In continuation of efforts to address illegal overstays, the US Embassy in India has issued a warning to foreigners about the consequences of overstaying their visas in the United States.