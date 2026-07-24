US ends 13th night of Iran strikes, Gulf countries stay on alert

On the 37th day after the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, and 146 days since the outbreak of the war, the United States carried out a 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military targets on Friday, July 24, as Gulf countries remained on high alert over fears of a wider regional conflict.

Iran claimed it had launched drone attacks on US-linked military bases in Bahrain and Jordan, while authorities reported fresh casualties following overnight strikes. The latest escalation also disrupted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, prompted fresh travel advisories and fuelled concerns over global oil supplies.

Iran claims drone attacks on US bases

Iran’s army said it launched drone strikes targeting Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and Azraq Air Base in Jordan, both of which host US military personnel.

According to the Iranian military, the operation targeted fuel depots, aircraft shelters, maintenance facilities and accommodation used by American forces. The claims could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate confirmation from the United States or the governments of Bahrain and Jordan.

Four killed in fresh US strikes

Iranian authorities said four people were killed and several others injured after overnight US strikes targeted multiple locations across the country.

Officials said the fatalities were reported near Ahvaz in Khuzestan province. Injuries were also reported in Bandar Abbas, while Iranian media said explosions were heard in Jask, Konarak, Khorramabad and near the Khondab nuclear facility. Air defence systems were activated over Tehran and several other cities during the attacks.

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Kuwait intercepts missiles, Bahrain sounds sirens

Kuwait said its air defence systems intercepted incoming missiles and drones during the latest wave of regional attacks.

Military officials said explosions heard across parts of the country were caused by interception operations. Authorities also reported a drone strike near the Al-Abdali border crossing with Iraq that caused material damage but no casualties.

In Bahrain, emergency warning sirens were activated, with residents urged to seek shelter and follow official instructions as authorities monitored the security situation.

Britain also said its armed forces were prepared to respond after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly identified UK military facilities supporting US operations as potential targets

Araghchi rejects frozen assets plan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised Trump’s proposal to use frozen Iranian assets, describing it as an “incendiary precedent”.

Writing on X, Araghchi warned that using another country’s assets to settle future claims would undermine confidence in the international financial system. He also accused sections of the US administration of placing domestic political considerations ahead of diplomacy, saying continued military escalation would make future negotiations more difficult.

Seizing another nation's assets to pay for unrelated future claims is an incendiary precedent.



Those who celebrate or profit from such funds should remember: once governments normalize confiscation, no one's assets are safe. Ensuing chaos will not be pretty or peaceful. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 24, 2026

Fresh Middle East travel advisories

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia updated travel advisories for the Middle East, warning citizens that the regional security situation remains unpredictable.

Several airlines also adjusted flight schedules across the Gulf, advising passengers to confirm the status of their flights before travelling.

Trump says Iran ‘needs more pain’

US President Donald Trump said frozen Iranian assets held by Washington would be used to compensate owners of ships and cargo allegedly damaged in attacks linked to Iran.

He also said Iran “needs more pain” before abandoning its nuclear ambitions and reiterated that Tehran would never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that Trump currently views continued military operations as the most effective option, although some senior advisers continue to support diplomatic engagement.

Strait of Hormuz shipping slows

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained under pressure as security concerns intensified.

Shipping data showed tanker traffic through the strategic waterway had fallen to its lowest level in more than two months, while shipping activity increased through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as operators sought alternative routes despite longer transit times. Two Chinese-operated supertankers carrying Saudi crude also completed their transit through the Red Sea.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled one ship since resuming its naval blockade against Iran nine days ago. The command said the enforcement measures were intended to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, while maintaining that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial vessels not trading with Iran.

Since resuming the naval blockade against Iran nine days ago, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas. pic.twitter.com/zV8zAK0H2X — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 23, 2026

Oil prices rise on supply fears

Oil prices extended gains as investors weighed the risk of further disruption to energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

The continued military escalation raised concerns over global crude exports from one of the world’s most important oil transit corridors.

Pentagon revises US casualty figures

The Pentagon revised its publicly available casualty records, reducing the reported number of US military personnel killed in the conflict from 18 to 14 after removing four names from its database.

US defence officials did not immediately explain the revision.

CENTCOM completes 13th night of strikes

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces completed a 13th consecutive night of strikes targeting Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communications infrastructure, coastal surveillance systems and maritime capabilities.

The military said the operation was aimed at reducing threats to commercial shipping and US personnel operating in the region. CENTCOM added that commercial vessels continue to transit the Strait of Hormuz under US security protection despite the ongoing conflict.