US FBI seizes over USD 560K in cryptocurrency donation for Hamas

The FBI has seized more than USD 560,000 in cryptocurrency donations intended for Hamas, the Justice Department said Tuesday in announcing a disruption of financing for the militant group.

In addition to seizing cryptocurrency meant to support Hamas’ military wing, the department said that it had taken control of website domains and communication platforms used for fundraising and recruitment, and had obtained information about thousands of people who had contacted Hamas with a goal of giving money to the group.

“My message to Hamas is clear: your networks are not secure, your crypto is vulnerable, and we will not stop until your ability to wage war is defeated,” Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, said in a video statement announcing the operation.

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According to FBI affidavits filed in connection with the seizures, Hamas began testing virtual currency fundraising in or around early 2019 through its Qassam Brigades, or military wing, and solicited donations on its Telegram channel and also used direct online fundraising.

Hamas officials bragged that the currency would be untraceable and their websites offered instructions for how to make anonymous donations, the affidavits say.

A major investigative break arrived last year when FBI officials identified a financing network soliciting donations to the Qassam Brigades via virtual currency and a confidential source located in the United States alerted law enforcement to a Telegram post asking for contributions to an email address associated with Hamas.

Brett Leatherman, an FBI assistant director in charge of its cyber division, said the bureau would “continue to use its authorities to intercept illicit funds and prevent terrorist organisations from exploiting digital networks to finance their operations.”

Hamas officials could not immediately be reached for comment.