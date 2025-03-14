US headquartered Syneriq Global opens AI GCC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant move to bolster its presence in the global digital sector, US-headquartered Syneriq Global has officially inaugurated its new AI products, solutions, and consulting services Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

The state-of-the-art facility spans 40,000 square feet and was established with an investment of Rs 50 crore.

The launch event also marked the introduction of Syneriq’s new AI platform, Zyrix, designed to drive innovation and advance product engineering.

This strategic expansion aligns with the Telangana government’s ambitious goal to transform Hyderabad into a thriving AI city, fostering a vibrant ecosystem that attracts visionary leaders capable of driving both local and global growth.

IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu praised the initiative, emphasizing its role in propelling Hyderabad towards becoming a global leader in AI product development.

“Hyderabad has the talent, and we must transition from merely coding to developing and exporting AI products worldwide,” he noted.

Congratulations to Syneriq Global and Mergen Global on the inauguration of their state-of-the-art, AI-first Global Capability Center in Hyderabad!



This 40,000 sqft facility is a testament to Hyderabad's growing reputation as a hub for AI, product innovation, and digital… pic.twitter.com/S0cnRtdM3b — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) March 13, 2025

Sudhakar Pennam, founder of Syneriq Global, highlighted Telangana’s progressive policies as a key driver of AI sector growth.

He expressed the company’s commitment to contributing to Hyderabad’s vision of becoming a global AI city and emphasized that the new GCC will be pivotal in achieving Syneriq’s goal of becoming a $150 million group.

Syneriq Global’s expansion plans include doubling its workforce to 1,500 employees globally, underscoring its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

The company operates a network of technology companies across the United States, Mexico, Canada, South Africa, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam.