US imposes travel restrictions on staff in Saudi Arabia

The United States has imposed travel restrictions on its government employees in Saudi Arabia, requiring special authorisation for official and personal travel to the cities of Taif and Yanbu.

In a statement on Sunday, September 20, the US Mission in Saudi Arabia cited the ongoing security situation in the Kingdom as the reason for the restrictions.

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The mission urged US citizens to remain vigilant and follow security guidance. It advised them to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, stay away from areas with a heavy police presence and exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States.

Americans were also advised to keep their mobile phones charged, monitor local media, follow instructions from Saudi authorities and maintain a low profile.

In the event of an aerial attack, citizens were advised to stay away from windows and glass doors and avoid fallen debris while monitoring official updates through their phones and news outlets.

Saudi Arabia: Due to the ongoing security situation in Saudi Arabia, U.S. government employees who work in Saudi Arabia now require special authorization for all official and personal travel to the cities of Taif and Yanbu. Regular and emergency consular services are available… pic.twitter.com/Hzdxaal5pl — TravelGov (@TravelGov) September 20, 2026

Regular and emergency consular services remain available to US citizens, the mission said. Travellers affected by flight disruptions were advised to contact their airlines directly for information on changes.

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The move comes amid renewed Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including missile and drone strikes, as regional tensions have escalated.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said on Saturday that the Iran-backed group had launched a ballistic missile towards Riyadh. The escalation comes after a period of relative calm in the Yemen conflict following a truce that took effect in 2022.

Saudi Arabia has led a coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government since 2015. The conflict has caused a prolonged humanitarian crisis in the country and has periodically threatened regional security and vital shipping routes.