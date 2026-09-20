Turkey ready to support Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Turkey is ready to provide military support to Saudi Arabia under a recently signed defence agreement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, as Houthi attacks on the kingdom intensify.

Speaking to broadcaster NTV on Saturday, September 19, Fidan was asked whether the three-member alliance of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan could become involved in military action against Yemen’s Houthis.

Fidan said Turkey would have no difficulty meeting Saudi Arabia’s military needs under the agreement.

“We see very serious attacks on Saudi Arabia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he said. “We have an alliance agreement in place and we stand by our word.”

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His comments come after Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7 at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah.

The historic trilateral security pact states that an armed attack against any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against all three, establishing a framework for collective defence cooperation.

The agreement is now facing scrutiny as Saudi Arabia deals with an escalation in Houthi attacks. The Iran-aligned group has targeted Saudi cities, energy infrastructure and shipping since July.

On Saturday, the Houthis claimed to have attacked “sensitive” sites in Riyadh with missiles and drones, as well as an Aramco facility in Yanbu.

Saudi Arabia said its air defences intercepted a missile launched towards Riyadh and thwarted attacks targeting other areas.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has said the defence pact has not led to any immediate military response. Islamabad said no discussions had taken place on a military reaction to the Houthi attacks under the agreement, but maintained that it would act when the “time comes”.