US warns of Middle East escalation amid Saudi-Houthi tensions

The United States has warned of a potential rapid escalation in the Middle East after Yemen’s Houthi group claimed attacks on Saudi Arabia, including targets in Riyadh and Yanbu.

In a security alert issued on Saturday, September 19, the US Department of State said the regional security environment remained complex, with the potential for “unforeseen escalation”. US diplomatic missions in Jordan, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Lebanon also issued security warnings to American citizens.

Also Read Second warning issued in Riyadh within hours amid attacks

The warnings urged Americans currently in the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance and remain aware of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

“Americans outside the Middle East should seriously reconsider travel to and through the region. Those who do travel to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations,” the US statement said.

The department also warned that US diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, had been targeted.

“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions,” it said.

Middle East: Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures,… pic.twitter.com/TPj23kFFzo — TravelGov (@TravelGov) September 19, 2026

Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh, Yanbu

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had used ballistic and cruise missiles and drones in attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported.

Saree said the first operation targeted what he described as “sensitive targets” in Riyadh, while another targeted an Aramco facility in Yanbu. He claimed both operations were successful and that large fires broke out at the targeted sites.

Saudi Arabia says missile intercepted

Saudi Arabia said its air defence forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh.

Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki also said Houthi attempts to target Yanbu, Taif, Baish and Farasan had been thwarted.

pic.twitter.com/MmQFPlgSm0 — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) September 19, 2026

US weighs large-scale Houthi operation

The United States is weighing a large-scale military operation against Yemen’s Houthis in response to the group’s attacks on Saudi Arabia, CNN reported.

President Donald Trump cut short his weekend stay at Camp David and returned to the White House on Saturday. According to CNN, a meeting at Camp David was held to deliberate and review options for possible strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

The reported discussions come as Washington considers a possible shift towards direct military action against the group.

The US has not publicly announced a decision to launch the reported large-scale operation.

The developments have also raised concerns over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Houthi control of territory along Yemen’s Red Sea coast has raised concerns over the group’s ability to threaten shipping through the strategic waterway.