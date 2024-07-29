US in ‘continuous discussions’ with Israel, Lebanon after rocket attack

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th July 2024 10:28 am IST
US in 'continuous discussions' with Israel, Lebanon after rocket attack
Israeli security forces and medics transport casualties from a soccer field where a rocket fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon killed at least 12 young people in Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights on July 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

Washington: The US has said that it has been in “continuous discussions” with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts since the horrific rocket attack that on Saturday killed at least 12 children playing soccer in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

US National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson in a statement on Sunday said that the rocket used in the attack belonged to Lebanese Hezbollah and was “launched from an area they control”. Hezbollah, however, has denied responsibility.

Watson further said that the attack should be universally condemned.

“Hezbollah started firing on Israel on October 8 (2023), claiming solidarity with Hamas, another Iranian-backed terrorist group. Our support for Israel’s security is ironclad and unwavering against all Iran-backed threats, including Hezbollah,” she added.

Watson said that the US is “also working on a diplomatic solution along the Blue Line that will end all attacks once and for all, and allow citizens on both sides of the border to safely return to their homes”.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

